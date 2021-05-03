Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.20. 141,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

