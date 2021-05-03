Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,350 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 1.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $31.54. 24,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,549. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

