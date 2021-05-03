Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

NYSEARCA XTN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.80. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $90.35.

