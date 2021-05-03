Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $254,314.33 and approximately $1,617.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 145% higher against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003075 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

