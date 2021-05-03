Fireball (FIRE) Market Capitalization Reaches $131,324.76

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 72.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00011169 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $131,324.76 and approximately $217.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.