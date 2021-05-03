First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE:FAF opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.