First Busey Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

