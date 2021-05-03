First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.97. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

