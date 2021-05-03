First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $27.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

