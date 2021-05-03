First Command Bank Buys 3,969 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Command Bank raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

