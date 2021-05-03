First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

