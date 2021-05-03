First Foundation Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.