First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 6.1% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.01. 139,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,252,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

