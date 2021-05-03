First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 6.1% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.01. 139,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,252,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
