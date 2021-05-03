First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,549,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 3,153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FQVLF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.