First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$36.50 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.47.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$29.16. 858,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a market cap of C$20.13 billion and a PE ratio of -89.57. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

