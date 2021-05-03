First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 393.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of FRC opened at $183.24 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $187.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

