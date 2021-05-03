First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Csenge Advisory Group’s 8th Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300,195 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $51.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.