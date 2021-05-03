First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

QABA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

