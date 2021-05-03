First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ FTXL traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

