First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 26.8% in April

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 9,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

