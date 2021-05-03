First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.34. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

