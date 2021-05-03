First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after buying an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after acquiring an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,181,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

