First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.61% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after acquiring an additional 234,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181,295 shares during the period.

HYLS opened at $48.65 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

