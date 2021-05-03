First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other First United news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,528 shares of company stock worth $49,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First United during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First United by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First United by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First United by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First United by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUNC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

