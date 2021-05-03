FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Update

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,656,000.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FMAC remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. 10,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.