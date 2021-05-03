Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.53 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

