Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Down 11.6%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 2,637,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,624,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 36.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.