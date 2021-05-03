Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.45. 7,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,397. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -488.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $9,190,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

