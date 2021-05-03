FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the period. FlexShopper accounts for 2.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of FlexShopper worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

FPAY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.20. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

