Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 854,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,592. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

