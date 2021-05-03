Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 854,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,592. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.