Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Fluent worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fluent by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNT opened at $3.72 on Monday. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.38 million, a PE ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

