Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,425 shares during the period. Fluidigm accounts for about 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Fluidigm worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ FLDM remained flat at $$5.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,799. The company has a market capitalization of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.