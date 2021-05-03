Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIC. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 154.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $122,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

