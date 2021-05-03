FlypMe One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,553.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 4% against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $505,604.55 and approximately $7,553.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.