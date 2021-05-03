FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $1.20 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

FNB is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

