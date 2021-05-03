Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Shares Gap Down to $80.57

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.57, but opened at $78.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano shares last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

