FormFactor, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

FormFactor stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

