Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Up 27.9% in April

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 609,600 shares. Approximately 52.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
FBRX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,970. The firm has a market cap of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.
