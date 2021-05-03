Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Up 27.9% in April

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 609,600 shares. Approximately 52.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FBRX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,970. The firm has a market cap of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

