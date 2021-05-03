Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Update

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FTNT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

