Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

