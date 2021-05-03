Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 224,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,026,763 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.03.

Several brokerages have commented on FSM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 180,762 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

