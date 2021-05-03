Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.07

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.07 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 3804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,968,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

