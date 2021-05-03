Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.