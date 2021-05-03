Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FPRUF stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. Fraport has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

