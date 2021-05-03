Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FPRUF stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. Fraport has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $78.80.
Fraport Company Profile
