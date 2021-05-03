Freed Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freed Investment Group reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of Freed Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

