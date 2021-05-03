Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.20 million.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.00. 416,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,532. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.94.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

