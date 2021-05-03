Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 5,627 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

