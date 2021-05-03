Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI opened at $189.06 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

