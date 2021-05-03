Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,070. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

